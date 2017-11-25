× ‘The Voice’ Singer Takes Home Stage In Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa– A popular Metro performer was able to show off his talents to millions when he appeared on The Voice, after getting cut he’s now bringing his voice back to Des Moines.

Chris Weaver went to Central College and lived in Des Moines for eight years.

We watched him take the stage at Lutheran Church of Hope, the place where he says it all started.

“I was one of the worship leaders here and we used to do auditions and so that was always fun. There was that time we gave a yes or a no on the spot, who knew that this would be preparing me for my life on The Voice. I hated it and I always dreaded telling someone no, but now I know what that’s like,” Weaver said.

Last week, Weaver was told ‘NO’ and was voted off The Voice.

Since then he’s preformed in Des Moines once, and says it was overwhelming to see so many people show up.

“It was nuts, and I think the most amazing thing about it was there were people from college, people from church, and just friends, it was nuts,” Weaver said.

It’s those people Weaver says that motivated him throughout the competition.

“It wasn’t until I landed in Iowa that I felt this thing come over me and I said OK I am going to keep on doing this. There is this energy in this state that is like no other, it just amazes me. There is such a home feeling you can’t go anywhere else and get that,” Weaver said.

But the road to success hasn’t been easy, he hopes he can motivate people to never give up and to follow their dreams.

“I can remember this time last year, I didn’t know what I was going to eat, I was broke because I followed my dream and didn’t give up. The door opened and I always tell people you can only hear so many no’s before a yes, you only have one life, live it,” Weaver said.

Weaver eventually wants to move back to the Metro to teach kids how to sing.