Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A presidential pretender will headline Monday's Democratic fundraiser in Iowa.

Alec Baldwin will speak at the party's fall gala on Monday night. Since last year, Baldwin has impersonated President Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin will be joined by the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

The gala will be held at Hy-Vee Hall. Tune in for coverage on Channel 13.