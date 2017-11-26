× Body Found After Fire in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a fire in Reinbeck.

The sheriff’s office says the Reinbeck Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 500 block of Oak Street at approximately 11:06 a.m. on Sunday.

After the fire was extinguished, first responders found a body in the garage. An autopsy is pending to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and an estimate for the damage to the garage is not yet available.