Former 'Bachelor' Star Has Hearing Monday in Fatal Crash Case

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A hearing is scheduled for Monday in the case of former reality TV star Chris Soules.

State prosecutors argue that the former star of The Bachelor was required by law to stay at the scene of a fatal crash that killed a man so officers could speak with him.

The defense attorney for Soules filed a motion to dismiss last month, saying the Iowa law requiring drivers involved in fatal accidents to return to the scene violates the fifth amendment, which says no person “shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself.”

Court documents filed by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office say Soules’ physical presence at the scene would have been “non-testimonial” and he would have then been able to plead the fifth.