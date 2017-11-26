Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Gather for Thanksgiving Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas came together for a special holiday meal.

About 100 survivors of the October shooting gathered for a Thanksgiving potluck. As they ate, they talked about their experiences since the horrific event with other people who understood. One organizer said even though the attention of the nation seems to have moved on to other things, survivors of the shooting are still working to process what happened to them.

"When I started to put this together, it really sunk in that a lot of people have move on and don't realize that we are still struggling, we are still healing, we are not there yet," said Stacie Armentrout, one of the survivors.

For some, the meal is the first time they have been in public since the shooting; others say they still have not returned to work.