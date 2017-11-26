Metro Man Launches Christmas Fundraiser to Help Victims of Sex Trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Nate Beaird isn't asking for much this Christmas, just three quarters of a million dollars to help fund a safe house for victims of sex trafficking.

Beaird has launched his "Merry Christmas Nate" campaign in hopes of raising $750,000 to support and staff a victim safe haven in Des Moines.

"If you need 15 yards for a first down, you don’t throw a three-yard pass. This is the goal," Beaird says.

He's partnering with Wings of Refuge, an organization that helps victims of sex trafficking at is sole location in Iowa Falls. However, its founder says the rural setting is keeping some people from job opportunities, schooling, and public transportation. Joy Fopma says those things are crucial in order for victims to regain normalcy and independence.

"If it takes a village to raise a child, then it takes an army to restore one," says Fopma. "We need that army in our state to come alongside us saying this life matters. We're gonna put our time and our dollars into that until she believes it for herself."

Research shows Iowa is a highly trafficked state due to Interstates 80 and 35. Beaird says this is not only a campaign to help Iowa's trafficked victims, but also others from across the country.

"I feel like people are inspired by the actions of others," he says. "I know a lot of people want to help but they don’t know how. What I am trying to do is provide that platform and say, 'I know you’ve heard about sex trafficking. It's an epidemic.'"

To learn more about the Merry Christmas Nate campaign or to donate, click here.