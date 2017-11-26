The Insiders: November 26th Edition, Immigration, Border Security, and Unemployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Much like health care reform, immigration reform has not happened yet for the Republicans who currently control Congress and the White House.

Various groups are pushing various ideas on the best ways to change how and when we allow people to move into our country and how and when we allow them to remain in our country.

New American Economy is one. It's a bipartisan group that wants increased border security, outreach to immigrants who are here, and a path to citizenship for the undocumented immigrants already living here. The group also helped Ames with a study on the contributions of immigrants.

Drew Kamp, the director of business retention and expansion, as well as director of government relations for the Ames Chamber of Commerce. He talked to Political Director Dave Price about the New American Economy study, border security, and how businesses can fill more job openings.