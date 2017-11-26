The Insiders: November 26th Edition, The Sasse Saga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse has been at the center of both political criticism and defense.

First, Sasse ripped President Trump. Then, Republican Party of Iowa chair Jeff Kauffman ripped Sasse and told him to stay on his side of the border. After that, The Family Leader's Bob Vander Plaats said he was thrilled to have Sasse come to his event last week.

Sasse has expanded his criticism to his party and the Democratic party, although he counts those two as three. He hasn't been a fan of the way the president tweets and how he talks about those he perceives as opponents, but Sasse said just having everyone speak to each other nicely is not enough to fix the political system.

