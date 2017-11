Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Experts warn online holiday shopping is a prime time for scammers, so it's important to be extra careful when shopping on your phone.

Fake apps can steal your personal information or even try to extort money by locking your phone. Avoid clicking on any unsolicited emails, as they could carry viruses.

Make sure the website you use has a valid "https" connection and a lock symbol; this ensures your credit card information will be kept safe.