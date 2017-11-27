91-Year-Old World War II Veteran Sells “Real Trees for Real Reasons”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUNNELLS, Iowa -- Jack Miller is a humble man, but don't let his humility fool you: he has done his fair share of work and has put in his time. In fact, Miller has been selling Christmas trees since 1954.

"Dad's on his third generation of people coming to cut trees," said Jill Brady, Miller's daughter. "It's a tradition. It's Christmas."

A tradition that means a whole lot to the 91-year-old War War II Veteran.

"I think it's like many things in life. The things that are really important, some people overlook," said Miller. "But the ones that really think it's important try to carry (it) on, you know."

That's exactly what Miller has done, and because of that people keep coming back to Miller Tree Farm.

"Lots of people work for me when they're young," said Miller. "They come back when they're older and they still want to work for me."

And customers, like Mike Moore of Des Moines--who visited Miller Tree Farm for the 17th year in a row this year--keep coming back.

In these times, the process of a family picking out a Christmas tree might seem like an old fashioned or quaint tradition, but Miller believes it's a very special thing that has a deeper meaning and purpose.

"Tree farms are a nice place to recognize nature," said Miller.

And to recognize liberty--the kind of liberty that Miller fought for.

"Recognize freedom, recognize that we have a choice," said Miller. "You can choose this tree or you can choose this job. You can work here or you can work there, and that's a blessing for America."

It's a blessing that that Miller tries his best to share with all who visit his tree farm.

"We try very hard to have people understand the real meaning of Christmas here," said Miller. "Because that's how we feel and we like other people to feel the same way: real trees for real reasons and happiness for everyone."