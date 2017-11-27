Alec Baldwin Headlines Annual Iowa Democratic Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Instead of inviting potential presidential candidates to take the stage for their largest fundraiser of the year, Iowa Democrats broke from tradition on Monday night and brought in actor Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin's visit comes at a time when Democrats across the country try to figure out why they've lost so much power and how they can get it back. Baldwin, who's a Democratic activist, also recently won an Emmy for impersonating President Trump on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Iowa Democratic candidates for governor tried to take advantage of the sold out crowd by getting in front of them before Baldwin took the stage.

Organizers say 3,000 people came out for the annual fall gala, which is the largest crowd in the past decade, not counting 2007 and 2015 when caucuses were coming up in several months.

At the Monday night event, Baldwin mocked the president with a long rift, pretending to read a fake letter that ridiculed Trump University. He also closed with a call to action for Democrats to get involved to regain their standing. He said they didn't do nearly enough after Barack Obama was elected in 2008.