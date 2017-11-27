× Ballet Des Moines Prepares for ‘The Nutcracker’

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Ballet Des Moines is preparing for the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.”

Ballet Des Moines is performing Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker”, choreographed by Artistic Director Serkan Usta and Ballet Mistress Lori Grooters.

The Nutcracker has two acts and follows the main character, Marie, through an adventure with her nutcracker.

3rd Season Ballet Des Moines Dancer Mary Cooper said people don’t realize how much work goes into the production.

“It’s just a lot of repetitive work, and I don’t think people realize how much time we spend in a studio every week perfecting it,” Cooper said.

Cooper said her favorite part of The Nutcracker is Arabian.

“Most people don’t like the Arabian, who is a character in the land of the sweets. Most people think it is very slow and boring, but I like it because you can be very meticulous. You have a lot of time to really perfect exactly where you are going to put everything,” Cooper said.

The dancers practice about seven hours a day, six days a week. They are normally rehearsing multiple shows at once.

2nd Season Ballet Des Moines Dancer Amelia Groubb said it can be demanding on the body.

“Your body literally has to adjust to the changes in movement and the technique that is required,” Groubb said.

Groubb started at a young age, and quit before getting back into it.

I started when I was three and I hated it. I went to a petite ballet class and then I came home and I was crying, sobbing to my mom like ‘take me out I don’t want to do it, I hate it,’” Groubb said.

Most dancers will start taking ballet classes around the age of two or three.

Cooper said hearing the crowd cheer at the end of a performance makes all the hard work worth it.

“It’s just an overwhelming feeling. Honestly, I cry almost every time that the audience stands up and claps for us. It’s just so rewarding, knowing that all the hard work that I just put in for the last few months brought this happiness,” Cooper said.

The Nutcracker is running from December 8th through the 10th at the Hoyt Sherman Place.

To purchase tickets click here.