Driver of Stolen Car Escapes After Leading Police on Chase That Ends in Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The search for a stolen car led to crash in Des Moines on Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect refused to pull over and led officers a on brief chase. The pursuit ended when the suspect slammed into another car at E. 23rd and Lyon.

The driver of that car was injured in the crash and is hospitalized in unknown condition. The suspect in the stolen car ran away.

Police surrounded the area and used a K-9 unit to track down the suspect. This led officers to home in the 2000 block of Lay Street. As officers started searching the home, they say the suspect jumped out a second story window and fled.

Officers are still trying to identify the driver.