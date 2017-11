Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRINNELL, Iowa -- A Grinnell man was killed in a brush fire over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the report of smoke between Highway 6 and 20th Street just west of Grinnell, where they spotted a fast-moving grass fire.

While fighting the flames, they found 86-year-old Dr. Bernhard Wiltfang. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire burned about 40 acres and 70 hay bales.

Grinnell fire investigators say the fire and death appear to be accidents.