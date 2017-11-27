× Iowa Native Adam Cunningham Hopes to Move Ahead in ‘The Voice’ Competition

IOWA — After he was nearly eliminated last week, an Iowan hopes to stay in the game on NBC’s The Voice.

Adam Cunningham is from Davenport but now lives in Nashville. He made the top 12 on The Voice but fell into the bottom two last week. He won the instant save.

Cunningham is ready for Monday night’s shop, hoping the right song will propel him forward.

“I’m excited. I’m very excited. I think old Bocephus said it best when he said ‘I never back down and I love a challenge.’ I’m right there. I love it. I want to be pushed every time. And I’m excited to see what they pick out,” said Cunningham.

The Voice airs on Monday night at 7 p.m. on Channel 13.