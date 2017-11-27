Jon Mero Fans Trying to Get Singer Back on ‘The Voice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Only one Iowa native is still in the running to win The Voice, but this has a lot of fans upset.

Des Moines native Jon Mero was eliminated from the show last week, but fans are trying to get him back in the competition. The organizer of an online petition says thousands of votes for Mero were not counted because his name was misspelled in some of the tweets. They read "John," instead of the correct spelling of "Jon."

So far, over 3,900 people have signed the change.org petition.

