× Jury Selection Underway in Nicole Finn Trial

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Jury selection is underway for a West Des Moines mother accused of killing her adoptive daughter.

Nicole Finn faces several charges including first degree murder. Police say she and her ex-husband are responsible for the death of their 16-year-old daughter Natalie. Autopsy results say the teen died of cardiac arrest because of starvation.

Cameras were not allowed into the courtroom for jury selection. Three hundred potential jurors were asked to fill out questionnaires to gauge whether or not they can be impartial in this case.

Nicole Finn has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Joseph Finn is scheduled to go on trial on January 8th, 2018.