Matt Campbell Signs on for Another Six Years at ISU

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University has announced a new contract for the school’s head football coach.

Matt Campbell has agreed to a six-year contract worth $22.5 million. This means his guaranteed annual salary will increase from $2.1 million to $3.5 million. The university’s athletics department has also agreed to another $1 million to provide Campbell’s staff incremental raises.

In a Monday evening press release, Campbell said, “I want to thank Jamie (Pollard) for respecting my desire to hold off these conversations until our regular season ended and also for being proactive in supporting the needs of my staff and team as we build a legacy at Iowa State University. The commitment that he and Iowa State have made to us – including some exciting facility enhancements on the horizon – has been critical to my vision for our team going forward.”

This year, Campbell led the Cyclones to a 7-5 overall and 5-4 mark in Big 12 play, which matches the school record for conference wins in a season. Iowa State is also bowl-eligible for the first time in five years, and later this week the Clones will find out their destination.

“We are just getting started at Iowa State,” said Campbell in the release. “To see our culture rapidly developing in concert with some excellent incoming recruits, we are developing a foundation for a program on the brink of success. Most importantly, I want to continue this journey and take Iowa State and its fan base to levels it has never reached. Now, it’s time to hit the recruiting trail and continue to build on what has been achieved this season.”