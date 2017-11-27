× Missing Hunter’s Death Ruled a Homicide

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — The death of a hunter who was found in rural Appanoose County last weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

31-year-old Curtis Ross of Cedar Falls was reported missing on Saturday. A body was found a short time later on public hunting land near Lake Rathbun. An autopsy is being performed today by the State Medical Examiner though authorities say their initial findings have lead them to label the death a homicide.

The DCI has not identified a suspect or suspects in the investigation. However they do say any suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone living nearby or hunting in the area are being warned to be aware and report any suspicious activity.