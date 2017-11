× Possible Changes Coming to Iowa Veterans Home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Changes are expected at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

AFSCME president Danny Homan says the facility’s commandant wants to close Heinz Hall. This would require veterans to give up their single rooms and share a room with another veteran resident.

The changes also mean four veterans would share a single bathroom.

There has been no official announcement about when or if that would happen.