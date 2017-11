Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - The high school basketball season is underway. The Valley Tigers come in as the defending champs, but ranked 6th to start 2017.

Valley has to replace 5 Seniors from last years championship team, but returns a good amount of talent in Zoe Young, Shea Fuller and Alex Honnold. Honnold won't be playing till January after hip surgery.

The Tigers are 2-0 to start the season.