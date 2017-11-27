× Worker Burned in Power Line Accident in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man working on a power line in Des Moines suffered burns and other injuries after being hit by arcing electricity Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30am at the intersection of Cornell Street and E. Madison Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police say the PSC Aevenia worker was wearing all of the proper protective gear and was in an insulated bucket when he was hit by an electrical arc.

Police say he suffered burns and electrical injuries to his upper body. He was taken by ground ambulance to Methodist Hospital and then flown to Iowa City for treatment of 1st and 2nd degree burns. His name has not been released.