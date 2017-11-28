× Coat May Help Police Identify Driver Involved in Hit-and-Run

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are working to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run.

On Monday, 27-year-old Anthony Hites of Des Moines was seriously injured after a suspect driving a stolen car crashed into Hites’ vehicle. He remains in the ICU on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect fled the scene, but investigators have now found a coat that is believed to belong to the man. The coat is gray ad has “Jedd” embroidered on the front in blue. Police say the suspect is described as a white male wearing gray jeans and a backwards black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811, or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.