Fire During Renovations Damages Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A home under renovation now needs more repairs following an early morning fire.

The home--located in the 2500 block of Logan Avenue in Des Moines--caught fire after heat from a heat gun used to remove paint radiated through wood, igniting insulation in an attic space. The fire was isolated to the attic and front bedroom of the home.

Firefighters pulled pieces of the ceiling and insulation out to the yard once the fire was extinguished. No one was injured.

Fire officials estimated damage to be under $10,000.