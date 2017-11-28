× Giving Tuesday: Big Brothers Big Sisters Needs More Volunteers

CLIVE, Iowa — Now that holiday shopping days are over, charities and nonprofits are asking for your help on Giving Tuesday.

One local organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters, said it needs more volunteers.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentoring organization that matches volunteers from the community with children in need to help them with school work or just take them out and have some fun.

There are 240 kids waiting to be matched with a mentor right now.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Director Tony Leo said there are two different programs kids and mentors can be a part of in the community or school.

For the community based program the kids get together with their mentors a couple times per month and they do things like outdoor activities, go to the science center or the zoo.

For the school based program mentors meet kids at school and help with homework and projects once a week.

Leo said this program is inspiring for both mentors and kids.

“Once they have someone, a positive role model in their life, someone that they can confide in and count on, someone that is consistently part of their life. It really is just amazing to see them grow and blossom and turn into the positive people they can become,” Leo said.

Leo said this program is really important for kids who maybe don’t have siblings or someone they can rely on.

”I just think that every child deserves someone to confide in, someone to be that support person for them and we have so many kids that could really blossom and improve upon everything, and just do so much better and do so much more in their life if they have someone there to support them.”

To donate or volunteer head over to the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.