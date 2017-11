× Hawkeyes Blown Out by Virginia Tech in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

BLACKSBURG – The struggle is real for Iowa basketball. Aftr a 7th place finish in the Cayman islands, Iowa falls in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge 79-55 at Virginia Tech.

The game was tied at 38 at the half, but Iowa managed just 17 2nd half points.

Tyler Cook led the way with 16, Jordan Bohannon added 12, but it was all Hokies in the 2nd.

Iowa falls to 4-3 on the season and hosts Penn State on Saturday.