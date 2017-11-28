× Health Department Names Iowa’s Only Cannabidiol Manufacturer

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health has selected the state’s only medical cannabidiol manufacturer.

MedPharm Iowa will be based at Kemin Industries in Des Moines and will include a growing and extraction facility.

CEO Dr. Chris Nelson says his goal is to help people dealing with chronic pain, cancer, and diseases, and to potentially reduce the opioid epidemic in Iowa.

MedPharm will begin supplying the oil by December of next year.