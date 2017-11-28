Iowa Volunteers Donate Time, Food to Homeless on Giving Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Giving Tuesday, volunteers in Des Moines gave their time and resources by serving breakfast to the homeless.

The Iowa Pork Association and National Pork Board served breakfast at Central Iowa Shelter Services on Tuesday morning. A number of government officials volunteered their time to serve the breakfast.

While the event was part of Giving Tuesday, it also served as a means to bring awareness to the necessity of community involvement and financial support emergency shelters need.

"This is a great opportunity for us as pig farmers to give back to the communities that we do live in," said Curtis Meier, president of the Iowa Pork Producers. "We've been richly blessed, you know, and just another way for us to give back to the community we do live in with donations to the facilities like this. There is a great need here and we realize we can help."

Following the morning event, the Iowa Pork Producers and other organizations donated 70,000 pounds of pork to the Iowa food banks.