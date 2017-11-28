Jon Mero: What’s Next After ‘The Voice’ Elimination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fans watched and cheered on Des Moines native Jon Mero as he competed on NBC's The Voice, and many were disappointed when he was eliminated from the show last week.

The loss was surprising for viewers who thought Mero might be able to go win the entire competition, but this is not the end of the road for the singer.

Mero talked to Channel 13's Dan Winters over the phone about his thoughts on the petition making its way across the internet in hopes of getting him back on the show and when he plans to return to Iowa.