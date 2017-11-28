× Not Guilty Plea for Adel Mom Charged with Child Endangerment

ADEL, Iowa – An Adel mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment related to an incident that happened earlier this month.

Eighteen-year-old Jasmine Teed entered a written arraignment Monday to two charges of child endangerment.

Teed was charged after her two-year-old children were reported running around naked near a busy intersection while she slept. According to the criminal complaint in the case, “The defendant did not provide adequate supervision of her two year old children and they were in substantial risk of injury being that close to a busy highway and the air temperature was 43 degrees while she was sound asleep.”

Teed had been scheduled to be arraigned on November 30th. A date for her next court hearing has not yet been scheduled.