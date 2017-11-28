× Police Searching for Missing Grundy Center Man

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — Police in Grundy Center are searching for a missing man.

Michael Johns, 28, was reported missing on October 26th. He is described as 5’7″ tall weighing 180 pounds. Officials say Johns was likely wearing a white baseball cap, a green or dark colored Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and gray tennis shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Johns was last seen near Greene and Charles City at approximately 6 a.m. on October 25th. Police believe foul play is suspected in Johns’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about Johns or his location is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 319-824-6933, or contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).