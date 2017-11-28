× State of Iowa to Temporarily Manage More Than 10,000 Medicaid Patients

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system is becoming a little less privatized.

That’s because AmeriHealth Caritas Iowa opted out of being one of three companies managing Iowa’s Medicaid system.

As of November 30th the more than 10,000 AmeriHealth patients who tried to switch to one of the other providers, Amerigroup, will be managed by the state.

Those patients will remain under state management until Amerigroup can build up capacity to take over their cases.