Urbandale Students Remember Lost Officers After Year Anniversary

URBANDALE, Iowa – Urbandale High School will honor lost officers at the first home basketball game Tuesday night.

Earlier this month marked the one year anniversary of an event that took the lives of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sergeant Anthony Beminio.

The event is called “Law Enforcement Appreciation Night” to say thanks for all the work law enforcement does.

Urbandale High School Senior Casey Steen said the idea started last year, but now has grown into something more.

“Last year was more about kind of adjusting to the shock of the whole situation, and kind of come to terms with it. And now, it can be more about how we are strong, and how the community is evolving and changing from this event. Looking ahead to the future and always remembering what happened, but also improve and become a more safe community,” Steen said.

Steen said the tradition will continue through the years and it is important for students to say “thank you.”

“Telling them, like ‘hey, don’t be afraid to go up to our school cop and say thank you.’ Just giving awareness for what the cops do every day, so they feel more involved in what we are doing,” Steen said

The school will have a moment of silence and the Urbandale Police color guard prior to the two home basketball games Tuesday night.

Urbandale High School Senior Kati Heller said the event is meant to bring the community closer.

“We want everyone that is there to be able to take away that we are a strong community and that we support each other no matter what,” Heller said.

Urbandale basketball players will wear their navy jerseys in honor of law enforcement.

The event will start around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Urbandale High School. The games will be played at the south gymnasium.