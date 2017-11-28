× West Des Moines Residents to Vote on One-Cent Sales Tax Increase Proposal

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines city council has voted to put a one-cent sales tax increase on the ballot for voters.

Officials said it’s in the best interest for the city, so there could be equal sales tax across county lines.

The city says it could bring in around $7 million a year, which would go toward property tax relief and amenities like parks.

Monday night’s vote was unanimous but will not change anything in the city right now. Residents will have the opportunity to vote on the issue March 6th.