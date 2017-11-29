CEDAR FALLS - it looks like Ben Jacobson has a good team yet again. Wednesday night, senior Bennett Koch (30 points) and Klint Carlson (23 points) scored careers highs in a 77-68 overtime win against UNLV.
Bennett Koch Pushes Panthers to Overtime Win against UNLV
-
Hawkeyes Need a win, Offense Looking for the Deep Threat
-
Upset!!! Iowa State Stuns #3 Oklahoma
-
Stumbling to Start the Second Half, Hawks Lose in OT
-
Cyclones Make AP Top 25 Poll
-
Hawkeyes Trying to Move on, Win Finale Against Nebraska
-
-
Hawkeyes Outlast the Cyclones in a CyHawk Shootout Instant Classic
-
Big Game: Valley Outlasts Southeast Polk in Double Overtime Thriller
-
Dowling & Centennial Win, Sets Up Rematch in Semifinals
-
Hawkeye Insider: Who’s to Fault for Iowa’s Recent Struggles?
-
Team USA, Hawkeyes, Beat Korea at World University Games
-
-
Roosevelt No Longer Having a Rough Ride
-
Meredith Announces Deal to Buy Time Inc.
-
Stanley is the Man for the Hawkeyes as Opener Approaches