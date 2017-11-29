Cat’s Life Saved After Spending Week with Head Stuck in Mayonnaise Jar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - One lucky cat in Pennsylvania is counting its nine lives after a wild adventure.

The recently rescued feline had to have its head removed from a mayo jar at Pittston Animal Hospital, according to WNEP.

The stray cat, now named Miracle, had been running around the area of Chestnut Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“I saw this cat coming to eat and it had a mayo jar and I was like, 'Oh, my God!' and it ran away. The next day, I was literally able to get the mayo jar and try to get its head popped out and it ran away again,” Linda Ruggere of Wilkes-Barre told WNEP.

Ruggere tries to take care of cats on her street, but this worried her. Besides cars driving by, there were plenty of other threats for the short hair cat to avoid.

“So often do I see cats dead on the road, just driving down the road, and it's horrible for any cat lover,” said Ruggere.

Volunteers at Whisker's World, a nonprofit organization that tends to cats before releasing them into the wild, brought Miracle to the Pittston Animal Hospital.

Dr. Inayat Kathio was able to remove the jar with a pair of scissors

Born in Pakistan, Dr. Kathio now uses his job to help those who can't help themselves.

“I was inspired by America. When I was a little kid, America came to school gave us food and vaccinations and America has been doing great things for other countries,” said Kathio.

The cat was later released back into the wild by Whisker’s World.