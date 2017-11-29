× New Market District Apartments Planned

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ growth is coming in the form of a new apartment complex in the Market District neighborhood.

According to the Des Moines Register, developers are planning to build an $11 million apartment complex on the corner of Southeast 6th Street and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway.

The new apartments, known as the Connolly Lofts, will boast 59-units in a four-story building with a mix of one and two bedrooms apartments.

Local developers have suggested using repurposed materials to build a patio and bike parking area.

The Des Moines city council will consider a development agreement on December 18th.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the spring of 2018.