Nicole Finn Trial Expected to Begin by Week’s End

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jury selection in the First Degree Murder trial of Nicole Finn will continue for at least a fourth day.

Finn is accused of starving and abusing her adopted daughter, Natalie, leading to her death last year. Attorneys have been working since Monday to seat a jury from a pool of hundreds of potential jurors.

Judge Karen Romano says a jury could be seated as soon as Thursday. She says a jury will be seated and the trial will begin by the end of the day Friday.

Nicole Finn's ex-husband, Joseph Finn, is still awaiting trial for allegedly abusing Natalie as well.