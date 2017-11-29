× ‘Persons of Interest’ in Nebraska Woman’s Disappearance Post Facebook Video

LINCOLN, Nebraska – The two people police are calling “persons of interest” in the case of a missing Nebraska woman have spoken out in a Facebook video that was posted Wednesday morning to tell their side of the story.

According to WOWT, Lincoln Police named 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell persons of interest in the case of missing 25-year-old Sydney Loofe on Tuesday. Police say she was last seen in Wilber, NE on November 15th.

The video, which was posted to the “Finding Sydney Loofe” Facebook group but has since been removed, shows Boswell and Trail sitting in a car talking about the disappearance of Loofe.

They say they’ve contacted police and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office several times but say, “We were told to quit blowing up their phone even though we told them, ‘hey do you understand we are the people you are looking for.’”

In the video, Boswell details the two dates she went on with Sydney and says she dropped her off at a friend’s house on November 15th.

Officials say they are concerned by the circumstances of Loofe’s disappearance but they are not limiting their investigation to the areas of Lincoln and Wilber.

The location of Boswell and Trail is unknown at this time. Radio station KOLN made police aware of the video but the claims made by the pair have not been verified by investigators.

If you have any information pertaining to Sydney Loofe’s disappearance, call 402-441-6000.