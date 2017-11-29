Police Say Jacket Could Still Lead to Hit-and-Run Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say finding the current owner of a jacket discarded at the scene of a hit-and-run earlier this week could help them solve the case.

During a police chase Monday, a stolen car slammed into another vehicle at E. 23rd and Lyon. While the suspect took off on foot the driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Anthony Hites, suffered serious injuries. Police said Wednesday Hites remains in intensive care.

Investigators were looking for the owner of a jacket discarded at the scene, which had the name “Jedd” embroidered on it. They now say the original owner of the jacket has been identified and been cleared as a suspect because he had a solid alibi. The original owner had previously discarded the jacket.

Police have released another image of the jacket and are now hoping to receive tips about who may have been wearing the coat most recently. The suspect in the hit-and-run is described as a white male wearing gray jeans and a backwards black baseball cap.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.