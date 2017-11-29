× Trendy Food Alert: First Iowa Rolled Ice Cream Shop Opens

ANKENY, Iowa — A new trendy food is rolling into central Iowa: rolled ice cream.

The first rolled ice cream shop in Iowa opened its doors in Ankeny last week.

Sweet Swirls Rolled Ice Cream started out as an ice cream truck, then after four months the owners purchased a brick and mortar location on School Street in Ankeny.

“We parked our truck in this location for a while and really developed a relationship and a following with this area,” Co- Owner Spencer Quick said.

Quick said rolled ice cream started as a street food in Thailand and requires a special machine that cools the liquid ice cream on contact so that it can be rolled into the picture worthy shape.

“This plate and machine is special because it gets down to negative ten degrees to freeze the ice cream very quickly. We got the machine from overseas and got the ball rolling,” Quick said.

When you step into Sweet Swirls there are three steps to create the tasty treat you want:

Step one: pick your flavor

Step two: pick two toppings

Step three: pick your sauce

Quick said rolled ice cream is different than regular ice cream because it is creamier and has a slightly different texture.

“The technique, it’s a little creamier because it freezes faster and the presentation is more Instagram worthy,” Quick said.

Rolled ice cream makers are known for whipping up some wacky flavors and creations, which Quick and his business partner tried.

“We tried out pizza ice cream and egg roll ice cream and it really didn’t taste very good. So we won’t be selling those,” Quick said.

Quick said the reason he started this business is because he loved the videos and pictures he saw online.

“I just saw it on YouTube a few years ago and I thought it was the coolest thing. I did a little more research and found out where I could get one of these plates and how much it would cost,” Quick said.

You can try it for yourself at Sweet Swirls Rolled Ice Cream, 303 SW School St, Ankeny.

They are open from 12 – 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 12- 9 p.m. on Sunday.