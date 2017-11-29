× Webster County Murder Suspect Waives Right to Speedy Trial

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – An Iowa woman charged with murder is waiving her right to a speedy trial.

A lawyer for 26-year-old Mackenzie Knigge, of Clare, filed the waiver Tuesday.

Knigge is accused of killing Jessica Gomez, of Fort Dodge, back in August. Gomez’ burned body was found on August 12th in a field near Clare.

Investigators say Knigge and Gomez were friends, and both had relationships with 25-year-old Phillip Williams, who is also charged in the case.

Knigge and Williams are charged with first degree murder. Knigge was extradited to Iowa in September from Indiana, where she was arrested. Williams of Lafayette, Indiana remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail awaiting extradition.

Knigge’s trial has been scheduled for May 14, 2018.