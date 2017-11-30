× DART Evaluating Its Expanded Service in Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Last month, DART buses began an extended route in Johnston and now the agency is evaluating that expanded service.

The city and DART worked to extend Route 5 service along Merle Hay Road and into adjacent neighborhoods, adding more frequent stops for commuters.

After almost two months, the city and DART staff met with the public Wednesday to review the route and discuss whether any changes needed to be made.

“There might be some minor changes to the northern end of Route 5 in order to address what we have heard from the community. We’ll also be adding some trips to have a little more frequency on the route. And doing some changes in our schedule as much as possible as the bus runs as close to schedule on time,” said Amanda Wanke with DART.

DART says expanding and adjusting routes is part of an effort to meet the needs of the growing metro.

Johnston residents who were unable to attend can contact the city with comments or questions about the changes.