Dog Steps on Shotgun, Shoots Pheasant Hunter in Wright County

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa – A pheasant hunter was injured Wednesday afternoon when a hunting dog accidentally caused a shotgun to discharge.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 36-year-old William Rancourt of New Hampshire was hunting with three other hunters in the Boone River Greenbelt Conservation Board Public Hunting Area when the incident happened around 1:20 p.m.

Officials say Rancourt was hit in the back by bird shot pellets after a hunting dog stepped on the trigger guard of a shotgun that was lying on the ground, about 22 yards behind him. The gun belonged to one of the other hunters.

Rancourt was taken to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.