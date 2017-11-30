Evidence Recovered in Investigation Into Death of Hunter in Appanoose County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa -- Investigators now say there is no threat to the public as they investigate the death of a deer hunter.

The body of 31-year-old Curtis Ross was found on Saturday on public hunting grounds in rural Appanoose County. His death has been ruled a homicide. Earlier this week authorities warned that whoever killed Ross should be considered armed and dangerous. However the DCI now says there is no public threat.

The DCI says they've conducted multiple searches and collected evidence that is now being tested. No suspects have been named and the cause of Ross' death hasn't been released.