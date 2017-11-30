× Jewell and Jackson Collect More Hardware for Defensive Dominance

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson are going to need some bigger trophy cases.

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ Dynamic Defensive Duo keep collecting major awards for a season of dominance on the gridiron.

On Thursday Jewell was named the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year as well as the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year in the Big Ten. The Senior Decorah native was also named a First Team All-Big Ten Linebacker. He’s already won the Jack Lambert Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He remains a finalist for the Lott Impact Trophy.

Jackson was named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year earlier in the week. The Junior from Corinth, Texas late the nation with seven interceptions and 25 passes defensed. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. He is still a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.