× Matt Campbell Named Big 12 Coach of the Year

AMES, Iowa — Matt Campbell’s resurrection of the Iowa State Cyclones football team is being recognized by his peers.

On Thursday Campbell was named the 2017 Big 12 Coach of the year. The award was voted on by his fellow Big 12 Coaches.

The Cyclones finished the regular season with a 7-5 record including 5-4 in conference. The Cyclones will appear in the postseason for the first time in five years. They’ll learn which bowl they’ll be playing in on Sunday.

Campbell has earned universal praise for his work in Ames. Earlier this season ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit endorsed Campbell as the national coach of the year.

20 other Cyclones earned postseason honors as well on Thursday. The school released this list of the awards: