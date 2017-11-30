× Morning Fire Damages Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews were called out Thursday morning to extinguish a fire at a home on Des Moines’ west side.

Firefighters were called to 686 63rd Street around 10:45 a.m. The homeowner, who wasn’t at home when the fire began, returned and saw smoke coming from the structure.

Officials say the fire

appears to have started in the kitchen and then spread to an attached garage. Most of the damage was to the attic space above the garage.

No one was injured in the fire.

Traffic on 63rd Street had to be blocked in both directions while firefighters put out the flames.