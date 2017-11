Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- An altercation near Merle Hay Mall ended with a person suffering a stab wound and a suspect on the run.

Police were called to the mall around 1:00pm when a woman walked into the mall suffering from a stab wound to the back. Authorities say the stabbing happened outside the mall and the victim walked into the mall seeking help.

The suspect reportedly took off from the scene. Police believe the attack was an isolated incident. No suspect has been identified.