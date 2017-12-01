× Bear Dead After Being Hit by Minivan on I-80 Near Victor

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A bear died after being struck by a minivan on I-80 in Poweshiek County Thursday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the Victor exit. Officials say the bear was killed instantly.

The 27-year-old Texas man who was driving the minivan, and his passenger, were not injured but their vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Officials say the black bear, which had been spotted several times in Poweshiek County over the last month, was a male and weighed between 225 and 250 pounds.